Google Pixel Watch leaks again, and it looks familiar

We’ve been hearing about the Pixel Watch for a long, long time, and it seems that it’ll finally be unveiled at this year’s Google I/O. While there’s not a whole lot that’s leaked about it, we’ve had a rough idea of what to expect when it comes to its looks and some of its features. Now it seems that the first official render has leaked thanks to 91Mobiles, and it matches up with some of what we’ve seen already.

YouTuber John Prosser previously shared renders of what Google was internally calling the Pixel Watch, giving us our first look at the smartwatch’s overall design. It packs a very similar design to what 91Mobiles reports, with the single crown on the right and the curved display all around. 91Mobiles didn’t share any other images, but the one image shows a step counter, a Fitbit logo, and what appears to be a heart rate monitor.

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about the Google Pixel Watch, which may finally launch sometime this year. Google has been developing its own Wear OS software platform since 2014, but in all that time, the company has never sold a Google-branded smartwatch with it. There have been rumors of a Pixel-branded watch (or simply a Google-branded watch) for years. We’ve seen potential watch faces leaked too, two of which later appeared in those renders leaked by John Prosser. Finally, information then mined from the Wear OS 3.0 emulator revealed that the watch may have both the next generation Google Assistant and an Exynos chipset.

As we learn more about the Pixel Watch, it’s becoming clear that something is happening behind the scenes. All signs currently point towards us hearing more sooner rather than later, and we’re looking forward to this year’s Google I/O in the hopes of exactly that.

Source: 91Mobiles

Feature image: Previously leaked (supposed) Google Pixel Watch images from FrontPageTech