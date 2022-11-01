The Google Pixel Watch offers sleep tracking, but only via the Fitbit app. Here's how you can set it up.

Google's first Wear OS smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, supports pretty much all the features you get on other great smartwatches on the market. It uses various onboard sensors to track your heart rate, workouts, steps, blood oxygen, and more. However, it relies on the Fitbit app for some of these features. Case in point, the Pixel Watch offers sleep tracking support, but you'll have to set it up in the Fitbit app to get details about your sleep patterns and quality.

How to set up sleep tracking on the Pixel Watch

To set up sleep tracking on your Pixel Watch, you'll first have to connect the smartwatch to your Fitbit account. You can do it directly on the watch, too.

Press the crown. Tap Fitbit Today. Log in with your credentials.

If you don't have a Fitbit account, you'll have to download the Fitbit app on your phone.

Set up a new account by following the on-screen instructions.​​​​​​​ After setting up your account, you can connect your Pixel Watch to the Fitbit app by using the Set up a Device option.

You can now track your sleep using your Pixel Watch. The Fitbit app lets you set sleep goals, track your sleep stages, and manage reminders to wind down. However, you'll have to ensure your Pixel Watch has at least 30% battery remaining when you go to bed for sleep tracking to work as intended. You can then view your sleep tracking data on the Fitbit app on your phone after you wake up.

The Fitbit app will show your time asleep divided into three stages: Light Sleep, Deep Sleep, and REM sleep. It will also show you sleep stages benchmarks, which compares your sleep data from the previous night with your 30-day average. In addition, the app will record daytime naps that are at least an hour long and provide Sleep Insights to help you improve your sleep for better overall health. Note that the Fitbit app also offers a Detailed sleep analysis feature, but you'll have to subscribe to Fitbit Premium to use it.

This is the first smartwatch released under the Google Pixel branding, and it offers a lot for Android users. We found in our review that while there's not a lot to justify its high price, it works well with Wear OS, has great preloaded watch faces, and can do just about anything other smartwatches can thanks to the Fitbit app. The Pixel Watch relies a lot on the Fitbit app, so you'll be doing a lot of tracking through there, including sleep tracking. Just know you'll have to subscribe to Fitbit Premium for a lot of it, including stress management and other detailed analysis.

