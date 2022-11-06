When it comes to software updates, Google's Pixel devices are undoubtedly among the best on the market. Not only do Pixel smartphones receive prompt security updates each month, but they're also the first to receive the latest Android upgrade each year. Google also keeps its devices updated for longer than most other Android OEMs, so it's natural to expect the company to give the Pixel Watch the same treatment. However, you'd be surprised to know that Google's software update commitment for the Pixel Watch isn't all that impressive compared to other great smartwatches on the market.

Falling behind Apple and Samsung

According to Google's Pixel Watch support page, the company's first Wear OS smartwatch is eligible for "at least three years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US." This means Google guarantees software updates for the Pixel Watch until October 2025. In contrast, Samsung promises four years of software updates for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. Apple takes things a step further and has offered up to five years of software updates for its Apple Watch lineup.

Although the support page doesn't specify exactly how many software updates Google will release for the Pixel Watch, it notes that the smartwatch will receive "regular software updates that include security enhancements, new features, operating system updates, bug fixes, and more." Since Google has not shared any further details about software updates for the Pixel Watch, we don't know when these updates will start rolling out to users. We expect Google to share more information soon.

Google Pixel Watch Google Pixel Watch Google has confirmed that the Pixel Watch will receive at least three years of software updates. View at Best Buy

Would you purchase the Pixel Watch over the Galaxy Watch 5 or the Apple Watch Series 8, even though Google promises only three years of software updates? Let us know in the comments section below. If you answered with a 'yes,' be sure to check out our roundup of the best Pixel Watch deals to save some money on your purchase.