Google Pixel Watch gets exposed in new teardown video

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Google finally announced its first originally wearable, the Pixel Watch. While it might not be the best smartwatch on the market, it certainly offers a great design and also has a premium feel. But what makes this thing tick? Luckily, iFixit disassembled a unit, giving us our best look at the watch’s internals.

For the most part, the team at iFixit did a great job tearing apart the new wearable. The watch offers a relatively clean look on the inside and looks quite easy to take apart. The watch has a 294mAh battery, which is quite small when compared to other Wear OS devices. What’s interesting is that the Pixel Watch speaker grill on the side of the case doesn’t have an additional layer of protection on the inside and solely relies on the actual speaker to provide a barrier from the elements. Another interesting find is that the heart rate sensors aren’t attached to the rear exterior plate and are instead soldered directly to the motherboard. This makes replacing the back piece much easier when it comes time to repair.

Unfortunately, where the Pixel Watch falls short is that most of its physical components, like the crown and button, are not replaceable. For now, there doesn’t seem to be a repairability score, but hopefully, that will be announced when the full teardown tutorial is offered on its website. If you are interested in purchasing the Pixel Watch, you can find it at your favorite electronics retailer.

Currently, the Pixel Watch is priced starting at $349.99 and comes in four different color options. Google does also produce a model with LTE, which costs just $50 more at $399.99. As an added bonus, each watch comes with six months of Fitbit Premium service and three months of YouTube Music Premium for free. If you’re interested in knowing more about the Pixel Watch, be sure to check out our review.

Source: iFixit