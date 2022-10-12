Google Pixel Watch unboxing: Here’s what you get in the box

The Google Pixel Watch is finally here and you can buy one for $350. It’s the company’s first Wear OS smartwatch that also comes with Fitbit’s fitness tracking features. This particular smartwatch has made a lot of public appearances before, but this is our first look at the unboxing of a retail unit to see what it comes with. Here’s everything you’ll get inside a retail box of the Google Pixel Watch when you purchase it internationally.

Unlike the new Apple Watch or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series, the Pixel Watch doesn’t come in a tall and narrow plastic box. Instead, it comes in a rectangular box with an illustration of the watch along with some branding. The box also tells you whether you’ve picked up an LTE or just the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi variant of the watch on the front. Once you remove the seal and lift the lid, you’ll see the Pixel Watch sitting on a cradle with its bands nicely tucked in. You can remove the watch and unwrap the cradle itself to find all the accessories inside.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

What’s in the Google Pixel Watch retail box?

Google Pixel watch in the finish you’ve chosen.

Magnetic charger with a USB Type-C connector

Region-specific documentation, including Quick Start Guide

Additional watch band piece in a smaller size

The Google Pixel Watch comes with all the goodies that you’d expect to see with a smartwatch in 2022. In addition to the standard accessories, we like how Google is including an additional watch band piece in a smaller size to configure the length for your wrist. The overall presentation is quite neat, but don’t expect to see anything fancy inside. What’s missing in the box is a USB adapter to connect the charger. This isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker as any of your existing wall adapters should work just fine as long as it has a USB-C port.

Google Pixel Watch The Pixel Watch is Google's first Wear OS smartwatch featuring a unique design and support for a host of fitness tracking features. Buy from Best Buy

The Google Pixel Watch, as we mentioned earlier, is now up for grabs with some great deals to save you money. If you aren’t particularly impressed with this watch, then be sure to check out our collection of the best smartwatches to see if something else grabs your attention.