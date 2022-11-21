Google Pixel Watch Google Pixel Watch The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from Google under the Google Pixel branding. It's outdated in some ways but has a lot of charm for what it is. See at Best Buy

After years of rumors, Google finally announced its first Wear OS device, the Pixel Watch. Since its release back in October, a majority of the feedback has been about its price, with most thinking that it should've been cheaper. Thankfully, that has now become a reality, with the Pixel Watch getting a $50 discount right before Black Friday, knocking it down to $299.99.

The Pixel Watch is powered by a Samsung Exynos SoC, has 2GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The case comes in at 41mm in diameter, and the screen is a circular AMOLED display that can get quite bright, boosting to 1,000 nits when necessary. The device has a variety of sensors that can track your fitness activities, runs Wear OS 3.5, and has integration with Fitbit.

For the most part, this is a really good Wear OS smartwatch with lots going for it. Perhaps the one complaint that could be made is with regard to its battery life. While it isn't the best in class, it will be able to get you through a day if you follow Google's recommendations.

This Black Friday promotion will only be available for a limited time. So, if you're interested and want to take advantage of the $50 price difference, you'll want to try and snag this deal before it's too late. If you click on the link and see a different price, chances are the promotional pricing has ended, or the product is now out of stock. Of course, if you're looking for something different, there are plenty of other smartwatch options available.