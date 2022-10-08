How much warranty does the Google Pixel Watch have?

Launched alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch is Google’s first foray into the world of smartwatches. The design and hardware of the Pixel Watch may not meet the high standards set by the Galaxy Watch 5 series and Apple Watch but it certainly offers a great smartwatch experience with deep integration with Fitbit’s core health features and Google services. If you’re thinking of buying the Pixel Watch, it might be a good idea to get a good look at its warranty policy.

Google Pixel Watch gets a standard 1 year warranty in the US

Similar to other Google-branded devices and accessories, the Pixel Watch comes with a one-year that covers both hardware and software issues. In the event of a defect or malfunction that is not your fault, you might be entitled to a repair, replacement, or a full refund under the warranty. The one-year limited hardware warranty for the Pixel Watch applies to models sold in the US and Canada.

As for units refurbished by Google or authorized third parties, Google offers ninety days or three months of limited warranty from the date of retail purchase. This is assuming the defect is under warranty. Notably, the warranty doesn’t cover damage caused by normal wear and tear, accidents, liquid damage, misuse, and unauthorized alternations. In such cases, you’ll have to pay for the repair out of your own pocket.

European models get a two-year warranty

In the UK and Europe, Google offers a two-year limited warranty for the Pixel Watch. The same goes for the new Pixel 7 series, which gets a one-year or two-year limited warranty depending on the market.

The Pixel Watch is now available for purchase in the US and it starts at $350. But if you’re planning to get one for yourself, make sure to check out the best Pixel Watch deals to save as much as possible.