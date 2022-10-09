Is the Google Pixel Watch waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

The new Google Pixel Watch is finally here and it comes with a lot of health and fitness tracking features courtesy of Fitbit. If you’re into water sports activities or if you just happen to sweat a lot during a workout, then you must be wondering whether the new Pixel Watch carries an IP rating or if it’s waterproof. Well, you’ve come to the right place because that’s exactly what we’re going to detail in this post.

The Google Pixel Watch has a 5ATM water resistance rating

Just like a lot of other wearables on the market, Google’s new Pixel Watch is not entirely waterproof. That said, it comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating, meaning it should handle sweat during workouts, and occasional dips in the pool without any issues. The 5ATM water resistance rating essentially means the Pixel Watch can withstand water pressures up to 50 meters (164 feet) in depth. Just to put things into perspective, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also water resistant up to 50 meters whereas the rugged Apple Watch Ultra is resistant up to 100 meters.

While the Pixel Watch can perfectly handle the occasional splashes of water, it’s worth noting that water resistance will gradually reduce due to normal wear and tear. Similarly, frequent drops and bumps on a hard surface may open some cracks or gaps in the casing, thereby making it less water-resistant. Just be wary of all these things and avoid unnecessary exposure to water. The Pixel Watch — unlike a lot of other smartwatches — does not have an official IP rating for dust and water resistance, so keep that in mind.

Lastly, Google also warns that not all watch bands can handle water, so it’s best to pick up the ones that stand up well to immersion and splashes. The company also recommends drying both the watch as well as the bands after exposure to liquid to protect the watch, bands, and your skin from any reaction.

The Google Pixel Watch is now up for grabs in the United States. It starts at $350 for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi variant, but there are a bunch of great Pixel Watch deals out there that’ll save you a lot of money.