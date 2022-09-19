Google’s Pixel Watch is reportedly more expensive than an Apple Watch

We are just a few weeks away from Made by Google launch event that is set to take place on October 6. Google has shown off plenty ahead of time, as we already know that the firm will most likely announce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, along with its Pixel Watch. While there is quite a bit of anticipation for the new Pixel phones, the Pixel Watch is surely the one that is the most intriguing. It will be the first proper Wear OS watch made by Google. As anticipation runs high, a new leak has popped up, suggesting that the retail price of the new wearable will come in starting at $349.99.

The news comes from 9to5Google, as a retail source has tipped them off with information regarding the retail price of the Pixel Watch. The $349.99 price tag pertains to the base model, which will feature Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The publication also reported last month that the cellular model would arrive priced at $399.99. Along with the new price reveal, the retail source also shared the different color combinations that will be available on launch. For the standard model, the watch will come in Black with an “Obsidian” band, Silver with a “Chalk” band, and Gold with a “Hazel” watch band. As for the cellular model, it will come in Black with an “Obsidian” band, Silver with a “Charcoal” band, and Gold with a “Hazel” band.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If these reported color combinations are true, they look to match what we have seen with the new colors found on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Despite the limited number of colors found in the retail units, Google does have plans to offer a wide range of bands that can be purchased separately. While not much is known about the accessories, the new Pixel Watches should include options like color-matched Milanese bands, link bracelets, leather bands, fabric straps, and stretch bands.

While there is a degree of skepticism to be had when it comes to leaks, 9to5Google has a great track record. This means that in all likelihood, Google’s first smartwatch outing (said to have pretty short battery life and an older chipset) will cost more than the recently announced Apple Watch SE 2. Android users aren’t really in the demographic for an Apple Watch anyway, but with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 also being a tad bit cheaper, the Google Pixel Watch might end up being a tough sell.

Source: 9to5Google