Does the Google Pixel Watch support Qi wireless charging?

The Google Pixel Watch is finally here. In true Google fashion, the latest watch doesn’t pack the most cutting-edge hardware, but it does have a lot to offer on the software side, including deep integration with Fitbit and Google services and smart home controls baked in. However, the battery life is one area where the Pixel Watch isn’t that impressive, with the watch only lasting one day on a single charge. This means that you’ll need to charge it every night. Thankfully, the Pixel Watch has the convenience of wireless charging.

The Google Pixel Watch comes with a proprietary wireless charging puck

The Pixel Watch comes with a wireless charger inside the box that looks quite similar to the one you get with the Galaxy Watch 5. It has a magnetic base that holds the watch in place and a USB-C connector for charging the watch’s battery. Fast charging is also available, with the watch being able to go from 0% to 50% in just half an hour.

But what about Qi wireless charging?

Google’s marketing materials make no mention of official Qi wireless charging support.

However, early users have had success charging the Pixel Watch off the back of the Pixel 7 series smartphones, but we wouldn’t make a purchase decision on the basis of this alone. Google does not officially mention this as a feature, nor do they mention Qi wireless charging as a feature. But it works off both, a Qi wireless charger and through reverse wireless charging. And again, we would advise not making a purchase decision on the basis of this as we could not find supporting documentation.

