If you've got the money to spend on a premium smartphone like a Pixel 9 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, or their larger variants, your eyes might glaze over as you check out the impressive lists of features of a top iPhone or one of the best Androids out there. But we're here to help make this decision easy.

In general, thanks to an incredibly powerful chip and a wonderfully robust ecosystem, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro line is just tough to beat. However, you might want to opt for a Pixel 9 Pro if you're a person who appreciates that the Pixel 9 Pro line has some of the longest-lasting devices in the industry with seven years of guaranteed updates as well as what looks to be a great selfie camera.

No need for a replacement until 2031

One of the headline quality-of-life features of the Pixel 9 Pro line is that it'll be getting software updates for 7 years, bringing you through 2031. Especially with Android phones, consistent updates aren't always guaranteed, and after a few years, you might find yourself left out in the cold - but not with the Pixel 9 Pro. Put simply, this kind of support is great for consumers.

However, Apple isn't exactly bad about supporting older devices. For example, iOS 17 support goes back to the iPhone XR at the time of writing, which is 5 years of updates. This makes sense, since recently Apple has confirmed it will support iPhones for a minimum of 5 years. You may end up getting more than 5 years of support on your iPhone, but that's not guaranteed.

3 A great selfie camera

The new Pixel line's selfie cam looks good

The Pixel 9 Pro line features a meaty 42MP front-facing selfie camera with autofocus, which is an upgrade over the 10.5MP selfie cam in the Pixel 8 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, has a 12MP front-facing selfie camera with autofocus. Now, resolution is not the only thing that matters, of course, but on top of those differences, the actual selfies coming out of the Pixel 9 Pro line are looking to be more consistently excellent than those of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Now, we haven't had a chance to go in-depth with the Pixel 9 Pro just yet, so you'll have to stay tuned for our full review, but we thought the Pixel 8 Pro's selfie camera was already fantastic, and with upgrades coming with the Pixel 9 Pro, we'd wager it'll make for a great smartphone to those who take a ton of selfies. This dovetails nicely with the bevy of AI photo features on the Pixel 9 Pro, while iPhone Pro users will have to wait for the release of iOS 18 for AI features.

2 The most powerful processor

Apple's A17 Pro can't be beat

When it comes to raw horsepower, the A17 Pro inside the iPhone 15 Pro line just outclasses Google's Tensor G4 chip. Benchmarks bear this out, too, so if you're a big phone gamer or run a lot of intensive applications on your smartphone, that's a good reason to opt for the iPhone over the Pixel. It's true that not everyone needs a phone powerful enough to compete with some laptops, but considering these phones are priced similarly, it's definitely worth thinking about.

It's also worth noting that while the Pixel 9 Pro line does have more RAM than the iPhone 15 Pro, not only does iOS generally require less RAM than Android, but also a lot of this extra RAM is dedicated to AI features on the Pixel. Suffice it to say, the iPhone 15 is still the more powerful all-around device. Plus, iOS 18 is slated to bring with it a ton of AI tech, and this will be supported on the iPhone 15 Pro, so iPhone users won't be left out of the AI-feature trend.

1 The best smartphone ecosystem, period

Pixel 9 Pro still can't touch Apple here

If you want an all-in-one platform that'll be seamless across laptops, desktops, smartwatches, headphones, earbuds, tablets, cars, and even VR headsets, the Apple ecosystem is incredibly robust. From Apple's own payment system to its healthcare suite, from its FaceTime support to iMessage, there are just countless ways in which Apple products are designed to work their best when paired with or connecting to other Apple products.

Now, this isn't to say that Pixel 9 Pro can't connect to other products or that Android itself doesn't have wide compatibility with various applications and services. But the entire Pixel ecosystem isn't as all-encompassing as Apple's and, in general, isn't as smooth and polished. If you're a set-it-and-forget-it type of person when it comes to your everyday tech, the iPhone 15 Pro is just a very compelling option, most especially if you own other Apple devices.

Your preferences are king

Ultimately, though, the Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro are both super-premium lines of smartphone that can handle most of what you throw at them, so there really isn't a bad choice in sight. Some will prefer Android, and some will prefer Apple, and that's not necessarily right or wrong.

For example, if you don't have a bunch of Apple devices, the ecosystem might not matter to you, and if you plan to upgrade your phone in a few years anyway, the many years of updates coming to the Pixel may not matter to you in this case. At the end of the day, it comes down to your priorities.