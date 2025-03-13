Summary Google Play Games expands to more PCs, including AMD devices, providing access to full catalog.

Popular PC games like "DREDGE" and "TABS Mobile" are getting Android ports for mobile gaming.

Game developers can utilize Vulkan API and ADPF for better graphics on Android, enhancing gaming experience.

It feels that the age of gaming exclusivity is coming to an end. We're seeing Microsoft pitch its games to rival consoles, and game developers opening up their scopes for going multi-platform. Now, even Google is getting in on the trend, as it's bringing the Google Play store to more PC devices and introducing new mobile ports.

Related Retroid Pocket 4 Pro review: The Nintendo Switch-style retro Android handheld to get Retroid's Pocket 4 Pro is a tiny but capable Android handheld that is perfect for mobile gaming and retro emulation

The Google Play Games app comes to more PCs

In a post on The Keyword, Google discusses its Google Play Games app plans. First of all, the company plans to expand the app to more devices:

The full Google Play Games on PC catalog will now also be available on more devices, including AMD laptops and desktops.

The company doesn't go into greater detail, but if you're on an AMD device and you've been disappointed by the lack of compatibility with the Google Play Games app, now would be a good time to update it and see if things work better.

More games are getting ported to Android

If you're more of a mobile gamer, you'll be pleased to know that some popular games are finally getting an Android port:

Now, you can play some of the PC games you know and love on your mobile device. Starting this month, titles like “DREDGE” and “TABS Mobile” are coming to Google Play. Later this year, look forward to even more PC games on your Android devices like “Disco Elysium,” where you decide your own destiny as a mystery detective. These games have been optimized for mobile, so you can enjoy the game while you’re on the go.

Not only that, but Google is giving game developers access to the Vulkan API and the Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF). This should allow new and existing games to take advantage of new graphical advancements and look better than ever before.

If you like gaming on your phone, be sure to check out how the gap between PC and mobile gaming is smaller than you think. We also have a guide on how to turn your smartphone into a handheld gaming device.