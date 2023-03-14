Google has been working on an official way to play Android games on PC for quite a while now, with it first coming to fruition over a year ago in the form of a limited beta. The company then rolled out the Google Play Games desktop application in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, and it's designed for downloading and playing Android games from the Play Store. Now at the company's "Google for Games Developer Summit", the company announced a few upcoming improvements to the platform, including a wider Japanese and European release with more games to come, too.

Google has also expanded the ability for games with an existing mobile build to express interest in joining Google Play Games. The company says this is as a result of a partnership with Intel, though fully optimized games will still obviously provide the best experience for end users who want to play Android games on PC. If your game already plays well on desktop, you can register interest now. This will also register your interest in gaining access to the Google Play Games on PC emulator, which allows you to deploy game APKs to validate different player configurations.

For developers who want to check if they've completed all of the necessary steps in order to have their games supported on PC, Google has also released a checklist to verify all of those steps have been completed. It includes using high-resolution textures and assets, supporting Windows aspect ratios, and implementing mouse and keyboard input. Developers have also been given new tools to learn about the frame rates that users experience, and you'll be able to see these in either Play Console, or with the developer reporting API.

The new games that players will be able to expect are Garena Free Fire, Ludo King, and MapleStory M, and the list of European countries that Google Play Games for PC will be arriving in hasn't been confirmed, yet.