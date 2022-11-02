The Google Play Games on PC beta has been live for a few months, but it is now rolling out to more regions.

Earlier in the year, Google began testing the ability to play Android games on PC. Today, it is launching the beta in more regions, expanding it to the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore.

As you can probably imagine, there are a wide range of games available for Android, and being able to play them on PC opens up a world of new experiences. While the test is currently limited to a small sample from the total games available, it really is quite interesting to be able to play games on a phone, tablet, Chromebooks, and now PC. In addition to expanding the beta to more regions, Google has also worked to bring down the minimum PC requirements.

So, if you want to try and play games in the beta, you're going to, at minimum, need a computer with Windows 10, an SSD with at least 10GB of free space, 8GB RAM, an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or something equivalent to it, a CPU with four physical cores, access to the administrator account on Windows and hardware virtualization turned on. Now, Google states that it can't guarantee that games will run with the minimum configuration, only that its service will.

While that final warning might not install confidence, it doesn't hurt to try it on your PC. If it works, then you can experience Google Play Games on your PC. If not, you can always go back to playing it on a phone or tablet. Of course, this isn't the only option available to run Android apps on PC, with Microsoft recently experimenting with Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11. If you're interested in trying out Google's solution to gaming on PC, you can head to the Google Play Games website to sign up.

