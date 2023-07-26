Key Takeaways Google expands Google Play Games Beta to over 60 new regions, increasing the number of supported countries to over 120.

Free Fire MAX is added to the games library, but currently only available in select countries like Malaysia and Taiwan.

Users can now assign game controls to preferred keys and Google plans to introduce more features in the future.

As promised at the Google for Games Developer Summit earlier this year, Google has announced an expansion of the Google Play Games beta along with some feature improvements.

First off, the company has announced more than 60 new regions where Google Play Games Beta for PC is now supported, bringing the number of countries supporting the app to more than 120. The company has also announced an expansion of its games catalog. It highlights Free Fire MAX as one of the latest additions to the games library, though currently limited to select countries, including but not limited to Malaysia and Taiwan.

Part of Google’s plan to make more people play Android games on Windows PCs is opening up access to the Beta program to more people. In its official blog post, the company said “hundreds of millions of additional PC users can now give it a try.” However, Google’s official blog post hasn’t explained whether or not the minimum hardware requirements have changed to let more users try the service. The requirements listed on Google’s support page seem to be the same, and they’re as follows:

Windows 10 (v2004)

Solid state drive (SSD)

Gaming-class GPU

4 CPU physical cores

8 GB of RAM

10 GB of available storage space

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be turned on

Compatible PC device and configuration

The latest update to Google Play Games Beta is not all about introducing the app to more people. You can also now assign game controls to whatever keys you prefer, which is a pretty big quality-of-life improvement. Google has also promised to introduce more features for the app “in the coming months”.

Google Play Games Beta is the only official and also perhaps the easiest way to play games on your PC. However, for those who want to run other apps beyond games, you need to learn to master the technique of sideloading Android apps on Windows 11. If you are already familiar with the process, here is our list of the best Android apps you can try on Windows 11.