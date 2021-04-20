Google Play Games is rolling out a “Games” folder for your homescreen

The Google Play Store is filled with apps and games. And with generous storage spaces available on phones these days, many users do find their phones filled up with several games. Google was working on organizing all of these installed games into a central, easy-to-access location, with an auto-generated and auto-managed homescreen folder containing shortcuts to these games. This “Games” folder for the homescreen is now rolling out for some users.

Google Play Games is rolling out this new feature that lets you add a folder to the homescreen, containing your games. First spotted in our APK teardown with screenshots surfacing shortly thereafter, users now report that the feature is rolling out more widely.

When you allow Google Play to organize your games for you, it will add the new Play Games folder to the homescreen. This folder will stay automatically populated with all the games that you install on your device, showing off the app icon, app name, publisher information, and last played status. The folder is different from the usual folders that are created on the homscreen, as it is actually launching an activity in the Google Play Games app. The activity is not full screen, so you do not leave your homescreen when you open it. Though, tapping on the arrow icon in the top right corner does redirect you to the Google Play Games app.

This feature should be rolling out to more users in the coming days. If you don’t have many games installed on your device, the folder will show the internal games within Google Play Games. Having all games in an automatically managed shortcut will be very convenient for users who have a habit of downloading and trying out new games. If you’d like to see the folder populated with some quality games, you can check out our recommendations for the best Android games.

