Google Play Games on Windows comes to more countries with lower system requirements

Google has announced that Google Play Games beta on Windows is available in a couple more countries starting today. The service originally launched back in March in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, and now it’s also expanding to everyone in Thailand and Australia. The service is still in beta, but Google has also made some improvements to make Play Games more accessible on Windows.

Now, the app has lower system requirements, so more hardware configurations should support it. For one thing, you no longer need a dedicated GPU in order to run Google Play Games, so devices with integrated GPUs should be just fine. Google recommends at least Intel UHD Graphics 630 (or equivalent), which is an integrated GPU that’s already a few years old, so most PCs should be fine.

Google has also changed the CPU requirements, so instead of eight logical cores, it now requires four physical cores. This will enable support for processors that only have one thread per processor, which could include some lower-end CPUs, and even some older mid-range processors like the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U, which has six physical cores but only one thread per core (thus, only six logical cores).

Finally, Google has also lowered the storage requirements, so you should be able to use Google Play Games with just 10GB of free internal storage, as opposed to the 20GB that were required previously.

As Google continues to work towards a full release of Google Play Games on Windows, this will ensure many more people are able to play these games on their PC, in addition to their phones. Since its initial launch, Google says it has more than doubled the catalog of Android games available on PC, with over 50 titles now supported. These include some popular games such as Summoners War, Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Last Fortress: Underground.

If you’re in any of the supported regions, you can sign up for the Google Play Games for Windows beta here. You can also register your interest for when the service launches in other markets in the future,