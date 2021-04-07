Google Play Music’s final update lets you hide the app on your phone

The Google Play Music app on Android is receiving one final update that brings a new option to help you hide the app from your phone’s app drawer. The update comes just weeks after Google removed the option to let users download their Play Music library using Google Takeout.

As per a recent report from 9to5Google, the last Google Play Music update (v. 8.29.9112-1.W) has already started rolling out to users via the Play Store. Although you’ll still see a “Google Play Music is no longer available” screen following the update, the app now has a new “Free up space” section at the bottom. This section will help you “delete the Google Play Music local data from your device to free up space.”

Screenshots: 9to5Google

The new Free up space section in Google Play Music includes three options — Hide app, Delete all local data, and Open app info. The Hide app option lets you hide the app from your phone’s home screen and app drawer, the Delete all local data option removes saved data from your device, and the Open app info option brings up the “App info” page. The Hide app option is the final nail in the coffin for Google Play Music, as it not only removes the app from your app drawer but it also prevents you from opening it.

The new Google Play Music update addresses a key concern for those who have devices that came with the app pre-installed. On such devices, Google Play Music is installed as a system app, and, therefore, it can only be disabled from the “App info” page. Thanks to the update, users will now be able to easily remove the app and all local data from their phones.

The update makes no difference for devices that came with YouTube Music pre-installed. That’s because you can uninstall Google Play Music on such devices just like you would uninstall any other app downloaded from the Play Store. If you have such a device, you should see an uninstall button on the app’s Play Store listing.