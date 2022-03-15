Google’s new Play Partner Program for Games will offer unique tools to select game developers on the platform

Google made a couple of noteworthy announcements today. Firstly, the company confirmed that the Play Store’s “Play as you download” feature would soon make its way over to all Android 12 devices. Secondly, it started rolling out the Google Play Games for PC beta in a few regions, allowing users to play Android games on Windows PCs. In addition, Google also announced two new features for its game streaming service, Stadia, including a new set of components and tools for Stadia partners and Click-to-Play trials. But that’s not all.

Along with all the aforementioned announcements, Google also kicked off the Play Partner Program for Games. The program targets some of the most prominent game developers on Google Play. It offers them a unique set of growth tools and premier services tailored for developers operating at a large scale. While Google didn’t get into the details of the program, the company did reveal that the new tools would help game developers offer faster releases, get access to enhanced pre-launch tools, features to combat scaled abuse, and more.

This partner program is designed with larger game developers in mind, and offers specific benefits for them including Faster releases, Enhanced pre-launch tools like Pre-registration testing and store listing experiments for pre-registration, additional integrity protection tools to fight scaled abuse, and more. We’re excited to partner with developers on this program and continue their unique journey together.

At the moment, it isn’t clear exactly which Google Play game developers will get access to the new Google Play Partner Program for Games. We also don’t have detailed information on the growth tools and services that Google plans to offer with the program. We’ll update this post as soon as Google shares additional details. Until then, you can check out Google’s official Play Partner Program for Games page by following the source link below.

Source: Google