Google Play Pass is finally available in India, offers select apps and games without ads or in-app purchases

Google Play Pass is a subscription service that offers Android users apps and games without ads or in-app purchases for a fixed monthly/yearly fee. Initially limited to the US market, the service is now available in 90 countries, including Germany, Australia, Canada, and Europe. And now Google is expanding it to one more market: India.

In a blog post today, Google announced that Play Pass has started rolling out to Android users in India. Google is offering a free one-month trial of Play Pass, after which the subscription costs ₹99 per month or ₹889 for the year. A prepaid plan for ₹109 is also available if you don’t want to commit to the monthly or yearly subscription. You can create a Google family group and share your Play Pass subscription with up to five family members.

“Play Pass is rolling out to Android devices in India this week and will offer a high-quality and curated collection of 1000+ titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries, including India,”

What do you get with Play Pass?

As part of the Play Pass subscription, you get access to high-quality apps and games without ads or in-app purchases. The subscription includes over 1000 titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries, including local Indian app developers. Notable titles include Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, Monument Valley, Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab, Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, and more. Developers interested in adding their apps/games to Play Pass can express their interest here.

Google Play Pass will start rolling out to Android users starting today. To start your free trial, open the Play Store app, click on your profile icon and look for “Play Pass.” Users can access all apps and games available through the subscription via a dedicated Play Pass tab in the Play Store. Moreover, when browsing the Play Store, titles available via Play Pass will be easily identifiable by a Play Pass “ticket” icon.

Source: Google Play India blog