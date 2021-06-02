Google Play is piloting a Developer Hotline to give you a real person to talk to

Google often boots apps off the Play Store for violating its terms and conditions. Whenever it removes an app, the app’s developer receives an automated response highlighting the issue. The alert is often quite vague, which makes addressing the issue a significant inconvenience. On top of that, if a developer wants to appeal Google’s decision, they’re met with more such boilerplate responses that further add to their frustration. To address this, Google is now piloting a Developer Helpline that will give app developers on the platform a chance to speak to a person and resolve all issues to get their app reinstated.

As per a notice shared by Reddit user u/unclebogdan10, developers will be able to take advantage of the new Google Play Developer Helpline by filling out a contact form in the Developer Help Center. A member from the helpline team will then reach out to the developer and help them with any questions they might have about the Google Play policies, including policy enforcements, appeals, and warnings.

The notice further reveals that Google has only shared invitations for the new Developer Helpline with select developers in India at the moment. It also asks the developer not to share information about the helpline with people “outside your company,” suggesting that it’s still in its nascent stages. But now that the cat is out of the bag, here’s how you can get a call from the Developer Helpline if you have any questions about Google Play policies: In the Developer Help Center open Contact Us -> Let’s get started -> Contact Options -> Get a call and fill in your details in the following form. The Developer Helpline is available from 9 am-6 pm IST Monday through Friday, excluding public holidays.

As mentioned earlier, Google is currently testing the Developer Hotline with a select group of developers in India. So you probably won’t have access to the helpline if you’re not in the region. However, we expect Google to expand availability to other regions after a successful pilot run. We’ll update this post as soon as the Developer Helpline is available in more regions.