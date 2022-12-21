While the Google Play Store already offers a feature that lets children make purchases on the platform, it requires guardians to set up a family payment method and share it with supervised accounts. Google is now introducing a new tool called Purchase Requests that circumvents this requirement.

As its name suggests, the new tool lets children send a purchase request directly to the family manager. Family managers are notified of the purchase request in real time and can approve or deny purchases on their devices. All Purchase Requests will also appear in the pending and history tabs on the Google Play Store.

On approving a purchase request, family managers get the option to make payments using their stored payment method, including Google Play gift cards. If you miss a Purchase Request, you can view it in a new approval request queue on the Play Store. All transactions completed using the feature will be available in the Order History, and Google will send confirmation emails to the family manager and supervised account following a successful purchase.

A Google support page on purchase approvals adds that the new Purchase Requests feature is only available for family groups without a family payment method. You will not see the option if you already have a family payment method linked to your family group. Additionally, Purchase Requests will only be available for paid apps and in-app purchases. The feature doesn't include Play Books, Google TV, or subscription purchases, and Google hasn't shared any plans to enable the feature for these purchases. Lastly, the family manager is required to have an Android phone to use the new feature.

Source: The Keyword