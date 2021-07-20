Google Play is getting a redesign on Wear OS and a new remote install method

Google is making it easier than ever to install new apps onto your Wear OS smartwatch, as announced earlier this year at the company’s I/O developer conference. The company recently started to roll out a new Play Store design on Wear OS watches that adds a much cleaner design to match the upcoming Wear OS 3.0 update. While the company didn’t make an announcement when the updated Play Store was spotted by users, it has now taken to its official support forums to make the rollout official.

In a post, Google states that the newly redesigned Google Play Store app on Wear OS is “based on the principles of Material You“, Google’s new design language for Android and other platforms.



According to Google, this update makes it easier than ever to install apps on your Wear OS smartwatch. Each element has its own card on the display, and the most important information is shown on these cards. Google says that the redesigned Play Store “simplifies the experience of navigating the small surface area of a watch face”.

In addition, Google is making it simple to install apps onto your smartwatch from your smartphone. The company says that there are now curated clusters on the “Wear OS” and “Watch Faces for Wear OS” category pages which recommend popular apps “for a variety of needs”. Compatible apps are pre-selected by default to be installed directly to your watch and can be seen by tapping the arrow directly to the right of the install button. Previously, you needed to use a computer to install apps to your smartwatch or copy them from your phone to your watch by using the watch. This streamlines the process and makes it easier to control how you install apps and whether or not you install the companion app on your smartphone.

Currently, there’s no confirmation on when or if the new Wear OS 3.0 update will be made available to existing smartwatches. Qualcomm told us it’s working with Google to bring the new update to Snapdragon 4100+ and Snapdragon 4100 platforms, but Google has been less open about its plans for rolling out the update.