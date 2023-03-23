It looks like more convenience is on the way for Android users, as the Google Play Store has begun testing smartphone app synchronization. While this isn't a wide roll-out, we're getting a sneak peek at the feature, thanks to users posting their findings on social media. In short, if you're someone that uses multiple Android devices, you'll now be able to sync your apps across all supported Android devices, which now includes smartphones.

Artem Russakovski initially shared the news through his Twitter account, which was then picked up by the folks at 9to5Google. Now, for most people, this feature really isn't going to be all that exciting, but it still has its benefits. For example, if you're using a smartphone and download a new app, having it conveniently sync to other Android devices you own is a huge time saver and keeps things aligned when it comes to the experience. As you can imagine, this also works if you're installing apps to an Android tablet, and having sync up to your smartphone.

Now for those that tangle with multiple Android devices every day as part of their work or home life will easily see the benefit of the new sync feature, making it easy to load your apps to new devices, minimizing setup time. Perhaps what makes this even better is that there is a 'Sync apps to devices' section in the Play Store that will allow users to easily sync devices whenever appropriate. Furthermore, this menu also offers more granular controls, like adding or removing devices to sync.

The only drawback is that as of now, this is only being tested, so there isn't a release window that's being made available. Hopefully this feature will see a full public release as it can definitely add some huge benefits, whether you're a person with just a set of Android devices, or an enthusiast or reviewer with dozens.

Source: Artem Russakovski (Twitter), 9to5Google