Google Play Store gets Material You dynamic colors on Android 12

Soon after showcasing its new Material You design language at I/O 2021, Google started rolling out design changes to its apps based on the new guidelines. With the Android 12 stable release for Google Pixels right around the corner, the company has significantly ramped up its Material You rollout. We’ve seen Material You updates recently for Google Assistant, Google Photos, Google Duo, and Google Drive. There have also been Material You updates for Google Keep, then Google Messages and Google Podcasts. Now it appears that the Google Play Store is the next to get Material You dynamic color theming on Android 12.

The update for the Google Play Store (via the Google News Telegram group) appears to be rolling out for some people now and supports dynamic colors. It’s apparently a server-side switch and may take a while to roll out to everyone, so the version of your Play Store app won’t make a difference. You can definitely make it more likely for you to get the update by making sure you’re on the latest version of the app, but that’s all you can do. I do not have the update on my Google Pixel 5 running the latest Android 12 beta.

For the uninitiated, Material You’s dynamic colors feature makes use of monet, a new theme engine introduced in Android 12 — and currently exclusive to Pixel phones — to extract colors from your wallpaper and generate a rich palette of pastel colors. Apps can then apply these colors to their UIs in various ways, which is what apps that incorporate Material You typically do. Dynamic color support is one of the most exciting things to come from Material You, as it makes each app’s design feel more personal. It also maintains consistency across apps and makes your smartphone experience feel more cohesive.

If you don’t have the update yet, don’t worry, you’ll likely get it soon.