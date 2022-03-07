Google Play Store to soon get new Material You buttons

Material You is Google’s latest design language for Android, Chrome OS, Wear OS, and beyond. Over the last months, we have seen Google slowly but steadily updating many of its popular apps with Material You elements. Google Play Store received a partial Material You redesign back in October, bringing a pill-shaped search bar, updated bottom navigation bar, and dynamic color theming on Android 12. Now Google is readying another redesign for the Play Store that will soon bring Material You buttons across the app.

In their recent APK teardown, 9to5Google has spotted evidence of an upcoming redesign for the Play Store. The redesign brings a new button style across the Play Store, replacing the current rectangular buttons with rounded corners with pill-shaped buttons in-line with Material You design principles.

The screenshots below show how the Install, Uninstall, and Update buttons feature a pill-shaped layout.

Elsewhere, Installed, Updates available, and Games filters under the “Manage apps & device” section now use rectangular layout instead of oblong shapes. At the time being, the new buttons don’t seem to support dynamic color theming.

The new Material You button style in the Google Play Store hasn’t rolled out to users yet. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know as soon as it goes live for end users.

Google Play Store has picked up several new features and improvements over the past months, including a new Offer tab in the bottom bar, an iOS-style install progress indicator for apps, the ability to find and install Android TV and Wear OS apps right from your phone, and more. The Play Store has also started showing the minimum/required Android OS version in app listings.

Have you spotted the Material You button redesign in the Play Store? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: 9to5Google