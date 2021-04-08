Google Play Store’s new UI gets rid of the hamburger menu

It’s been a while since the Google Play Store received a significant UI revamp. The last major UI refresh came in 2019 when the app received a Material Theme redesign. Since then, barring some small tweaks, the app has been stuck with the same design. But Google is now rolling out a new UI that gives the Play Store a big facelift.

The most striking change (via Android Police) here is the removal of the hamburger menu. This is part of Google’s renewed focus on getting rid of the navigation drawers as they tend to conflict with the full-screen navigation gestures. We have already seen Google removing the hamburger menu in Google Photos, and Google Maps and Play Store becomes the latest to get rid of it.

Moving to other changes, you’ll notice that everything has been moved under the profile section located in the top right corner. If you have multiple accounts, they are now hidden under a collapsable drop-down menu. Below the account tab, we see things that used to under the Hamburger menu. The library replaces the Wishlist while Payments and subscriptions are now clubbed together. My apps & games, Play Protect, Notification and offers, and Settings remain the same. Some users are also seeing Play Pass and Play Points listed alongside these options, but they were missing on my device.

Finally, the Settings is also getting a revamp. All options and preferences have been divided into four collapsable categories. Earlier everything was listed there as one giant list.

Google has been A/B testing this change for some time now, and as part of this test, some users already have had this redesign available on their devices. However, Google is now finally rolling out this redesign to all users.

The new UI is rolling out widely to Android users. If you don’t see it yet, try clearing cache and force closing the Play Store app. You can do so by going to the Device Settings or simply long-pressing on the Play Store app icon and clicking on the app settings. You should be greeted with a new UI when you reopen the app.