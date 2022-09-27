Google Play Store gets optimized for non-phone devices

The Google Play Store has been constantly evolving in order to meet the needs of its users, developers, and the devices that rely on the platform. Today, Google has announced new changes that will make it easier to navigate, find, and install apps for your non-phone products.

With a variety of devices being supported on the Google Play Store, sometimes it can be a bit confusing to find exactly what you’re looking for. Going forward, Google will offer new ways to search for apps with specific home pages for non-phone devices, introduce filtered searches, and the ability to remotely install apps from your phone to other supported items of your choosing.

The revamped home page will feature icons for non-phone devices like Android tablets, TVs, Wear OS watches, Chromebooks, and connected car audio products. Users will be able to browse compatible apps using these same categories, also gaining access to relevant editorials and reviews. Furthermore, users will now be able to filter apps and games by device type, making it easier to find what they are looking for. Finally, it will now be possible to remotely install apps from a phone to other non-phone devices that offer compatibility.

In addition to the changes found in the app, a number of quality-of-life updates have been made to the Google Play Store website. The website will now look more simplified, making it easier to navigate, manage, and install apps. Furthermore, users will also be able to filter apps by their device type while also being able to remotely install apps to non-phone products.

Google has been hard at work as of late, implementing changes to its review and rating system. To better the experience of its users and developers, it will now hold reviews for up to 24 hours before they are publicly posted to the Google Play Store. It enacted this policy to make it easier to combat and filter out suspicious activity. If you’re someone that owns or uses different kinds of non-phone devices, it will probably be worthwhile to take a look at the new updates to the Play store.