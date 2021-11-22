Google Play Store tests a new “Offer” tab in the bottom bar

In April, the Google Play Store received a big UI overhaul that saw the app store getting rid of the hamburger menu, adding a redesigned Settings page and My apps menu, among other UI tweaks. Now Google is testing another UI change in the Google Play Store that adds a fifth tab in the bottom bar.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Google Play Store is testing a new “Offer” tab, increasing the number of tabs in the bottom bar from four to five. The tab sits between “Apps” and “Movies & TV.” The “Offer” tab shows carousels for “Offers for apps you might like” and “Offers for games you might like.” Basically, it gives you a roundup of ongoing sales and deals on games and apps in one place. However, it differs from the “Offer & notifications” page that appears under the profile page.

Screenshots credit: 9to5Google

The “Offer” tab appears to be in A/B testing and hasn’t rolled out widely yet. It wasn’t available on any of my phones running the latest version of the Google Play Store app. Google routinely conducts various A/B tests in the Play Store app, and there’s no guarantee these experiments will make it to the final product. We’ll keep an eye out on the feature and be sure to let you know if it starts rolling out widely.

Google Play Store recently received Material You redesign complete with dynamic color theming support on Android 12. Google is also working on improving the Play Store experience on large screen devices like foldables, Chromebooks, and tablets. Meanwhile, the Play Store website is finally getting some much-needed attention with a fresh design. The new design makes the content stand out by using large icons and an all-white background.

Have you received the Offer tab in the Play Store? Let us know in the comments below.