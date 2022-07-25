Google Play Store celebrates 10 years with a new logo and 10x points bonus

Sometimes it’s hard to believe that Google started just as a search engine. Since then, the company has branched out, offering many digital services for personal and business. One of those services is the Google Play Store, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Today, Google announced that it would be revamping its Google Play logo, bringing it in line with its other products.

In the beginning, the Google Play Store started life on Android 1.0 as Android Market. A few years later, it would be rebranded and now has over 2.5 billion users. It is available in over 190 countries. Of course, the Google Play Store wouldn’t be much without its content, and that credit goes strictly towards the over two million developers that help make the great apps in the store. Furthermore, in appreciation of its tenth year, Google is offering a bonus regarding Google Play Points.

Google Play Points is a reward system that lets users earn points with purchases from the Google Play Store. If it is your first time signing up for the service, the first week, you’ll have a three-times bonus multiplier, and after that, you’ll earn one point for every $1 spent. Of course, this value will depend on the country, so check to see if Play Points are supported in your region. Once you have accumulated enough points, you can spend the earned points on digital content, coupons, and more.

As mentioned previously, Google is offering a bonus on points for a limited time, giving users a ten-time multiplier on Google Play Points. To take advantage of this promotion, you’ll want to head into your profile for Google Play Points and activate it. The bonus period will only will for 24 hours. To further celebrate and reminisce about the Google Play Store, head to the source link below to revisit some of the service’s favorite milestones and features.

