Google Play system update for April 2022 brings new features for Play Pass and Play Points, bug fixes and more

Google has become more transparent about the Google Play system updates. Earlier this year, the company set up a dedicated page to disclose various features and improvements in each monthly system update. Google usually details and releases new updates at the start of each month. But this time around, we’re getting a sneak peek at the upcoming April update.

Google has updated the Google Play support page to reflect changes in the April 2022 Play system update. In terms of features and improvements, we do not see tons of new changes here. As per the changelog, the update brings new features for Play Pass and Play Points programs as well as new ways to discover apps and games.

The latest update also includes bug fixes for security, privacy, system management, and diagnostics-related services.

Here’s the full changelog for the Google Play system update for April 2022:

Critical Fixes [Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for security & privacy, and system management & diagnostics related services.

Games [Phone, TV] With the update to the Play Games Services profile, users will be able to better manage their privacy settings. [2]

Google Play Store Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. [3] New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.[3] Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.[3] New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. [3] Enhancements to Google Play Billing. [3] Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. [3] Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility. [3]

Wallet [Phone] Improved user experience and feature education for NFC/HCE-enabled devices. [2]

System Management Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and updatability. [1][2]

Developer Services New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support ads, accessibility, analytics & diagnostics, machine learning & AI, and security & privacy-related developer services in their apps.



The Google Play April 2022 system update will start rolling out to Android phones, tablets, Android TV, and Google TV devices starting April 1. Bug fixes and updates to system management services will be delivered with Google Play services v22.12. Meanwhile, other improvements such as new Play Pass and Play Points features, enhancements to Google Play Billing, and performance optimizations will arrive as part of Google Play Store v29.9.

Source: Google System Updates support page