Google Play System Update for August 2022 brings a new AutoFill UI, Material You support for Android Help, and more

Google has updated its Google Play System Update support page to highlight all the changes included in the August 2022 release. The latest update brings a new AutoFill UI for smartphones, Material You support for Android Help, new features for the Play Pass and Play Points programs, new discovery features for the Play Store, and enhancements for Google Play Billing.

In addition, the August 2022 update brings improvements for the Play-as-you-download feature, various performance optimizations, stability improvements, and bug fixes for the Play Store, among other things.

Here are all the changes in the Google Play System Update for August 2022:

Google Play Store Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. New features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. Enhancements to Google Play Billing. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

Support [Phone] This release adds link groups to GoogleHelp to give users detailed help instructions from apps. [Phone] Adds support for Material 3 dynamic color in Android Help.

System Management & Diagnostics [Phone] New settings screens provide better visibility into and control over the functionality in Google Play services on your device.

Utilities [Phone] New UI for AutoFill.

Wallet [Phone] Allows users to add new eMoney cards to Google Pay to pay on transit and in stores in Japan.

Developer Services New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Location & Context related developer services in their apps.

System Management Updates to system management services that improve security, and stability.



Most of the new features, changes, and improvements in the Google Play System Update for August 2022 will roll out with Google Play services v33.22 starting today. However, the optimizations and features for the Play Store highlighted in the changelog are already available on Google Play Store v31.1, which started rolling out to users late last month.

Source: Google System Updates support page