Google publishes new support page highlighting Google Play System Update changes

Along with monthly security patches, Google releases regular Google Play system updates to its devices. But while Google publishes a detailed changelog highlighting all the changes included in each monthly security update, the company doesn’t do the same for Google Play system updates. This makes tracking changes a bit cumbersome. To address this, Google has now published a new support page that summarizes all the changes in each Google Play system update.

Although Google has been pushing these Google Play system updates for a while, the new support page only highlights the changes introduced in the last two months (via 9to5Google). The December 2021 update includes changes for various devices, including phones, tablets, Wear OS smartwatches, and Android Auto, along with additional Play Store and Play Services changes. Check out the section below for the complete list of changes.

Google Play system update December 2021 Critical Fixes [Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] Bug fixes for device connectivity, safety & emergency, system management & diagnostics and media related services.

Games [Phone, TV] With updates to Play Games Services, you can now sign in and manage your Google Play Games Profile and your privacy and sign-in settings without having to install the Google Play Games app.

Google Play Store Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. Enhancements to Google Play Billing. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

Support [Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] With updates to the new version of mobile data plan UI, you can have a better experience of selecting the data plan.

Utilities [Auto, Phone] With update to Autofill, for some users in US, we have added risk-based authentication to Virtual card transactions. [Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] With the update to Contacts, users can import contacts from SIM card to your google account from the google contacts sync setting page.

Wallet [Phone, Tablet] Added support for Israel, Kazakhstan, and the Netherlands. [Phone] With digital car key, you can lock, unlock and start your car with just your phone (requires compatible car and phone model).

System Management Updates to system management services that improve battery life, device connectivity, network usage, privacy, stability, security and updatability.

Developer Services New developer features for Google & 3rd party app developers to support analytics & diagnostics and device connectivity related developer services in their apps.



The January 2022 Google Play system update includes bug fixes for device connectivity, safety & emergency, system management & diagnostics, and media-related services. In addition, it features some Google Play Store changes and an update to improve the way Android handles daylight savings time changes around the world. Check the section below for the full changelog.

Google Play system update January 2022 Critical Fixes [Tablet, Wear OS, Phone] Bug fixes for device connectivity, safety & emergency, system management & diagnostics and media related services.

Google Play Store Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. Enhancements to Google Play Billing. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

System Management With updates to the timezone management system, added support for new daylight savings time transition changes in various countries. Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and updatability.



Based on the information shared so far, we believe that Google will update the new support page with new information on a monthly basis. But we’ll have to wait till next month to be absolutely sure.

Thanks to Mishaal Rahman for the tip!