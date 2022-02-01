Google Play System Update for Feb 2022 brings Play-as-you-download improvements, critical bug fixes, and more

Last month, Google published a new support page to highlight all the changes included in its monthly Google Play System updates. Today, the company has updated the page with details about all the changes included in the Google Play System update for February 2022.

According to the support page, the February 2022 update will bring critical bug fixes for device connectivity, developer services, safety & emergency, system management & diagnostics and utilities-related services. In addition, it includes improvements for the Play Store’s Play-as-you-go download feature, new app discovery features, enhancements for Google Play Billing, and new Play Pass and Play Points features.

Google Play System Update Feb 2022 changelog Critical Fixes [Phone] Bug fixes for device connectivity, developer services, safety & emergency, system management & diagnostics and utilities related services.

Google Play Store Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. Enhancements to Google Play Billing. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

System Management Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and updatability.

Developer Services New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support ads, accessibility, analytics & diagnostics and machine learning & AI related processes in their apps.



The update also includes several bug fixes and minor optimizations for the Play Store, updates for system management services to improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security, and updatability. Lastly, it includes new developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support ads, accessibility, analytics & diagnostics, and machine learning & AI-related processes in their apps. Check out the section above for the complete changelog.

The support page notes that the critical fixes for device connectivity, developer services, safety & emergency, system management & diagnostics and utilities-related services will reach users with the Google Play System update for February. However, the Google Play Store changes will go live with Google Play Store v29.2 starting February 8, while the System Management and Developer Services changes will be available through Google Play services v22.06.2 starting February 10.