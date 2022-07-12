Google Play System Update for July 2022 brings several Play Store updates, Google Wallet rebrand, and more

After rolling out the July 2022 Android security patches to Pixel devices last week, Google has now started rolling out the latest Google Play System update. The new release brings several Google Play Store improvements, the Google Wallet rebrand, new APIs to help developers build seamless multi-device experiences, and more.

According to the updated support page, the Google Play System update for July 2022 brings improvements for the Play-as-you-download feature for the Play Store, new features to help users discover apps and games, app download and installation optimizations, and new features for the Play Pass and Play Points programs. In addition, the update includes the Google Wallet rebrand, which Google introduced at I/O this year. Check out the full changelog below for a list of all the changes and improvements.

Account Management [Phone] The section headers in the Data & Privacy tab of the Google account settings have a new appearance.

Device Connectivity [Phone] APIs for developers to build seamless multi-device experiences.

Google Play Store Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. Enhancements to Google Play Billing. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

Support [Phone] Provide an ability to filter the data plans available to purchase by various categories received from the Carrier.

Wallet [Phone] Updates user experience to latest Google Material design, rebrands as “Google Wallet”.

Developer Services New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Maps related developer services in their apps.



The Data & Privacy tab design changes, Wallet rebrand, and data plan filters will roll out to users with Google Play services v22.22, while the Play Store improvements and changes will roll out with Google Play Store v31.1. Lastly, the new developer features that bring Maps-related developer services to third-party apps will roll out with Google Play services v22.26.

Source: Google System Updates support page