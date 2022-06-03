Google Play system update for June 2022 includes new Play Pass features, app discovery, and more

Another month is in the books, which means it’s time for a new set of “Google Play System” updates. While this month’s Android security bulletin is yet to go live, Google has already disclosed new features and improvements coming in the June 2022 Play system update. These include everything from Google Play Services, the Play Store, and various other Google-related Android system components.

According to the updated support page, the Google Play system update for June 2022 brings along critical bug fixes for account management and diagnostics-related services. After receiving the new update, you should be able to find a handful of new features in the Play Pass and Play Points programs. The release optimizes the Play Store download routines as well.

Here’s the full changelog for the Google Play system update for June 2022:

Critical Fixes [Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for account management, and system management & diagnostics related services.

Google Play Store Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. Enhancements to Google Play Billing. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

System Management Updates to system management services that improve device performance and stability & performance.

Developer Services New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support ads, and developer features related developer services in their apps.



To get the aforementioned features, improvements, and more on your own Android device, you’ll want to be on Google Play Services version 22.18 (or 22.21) and Play Store version 30.3, both of which should have begun rolling out as of June 1.

