Google Play System Update for May 2022 brings several Play Store improvements, Self Share for Nearby Share, and more

Google has updated its Google Play System Update support page to highlight all the changes in the May 2022 release. The latest update brings a host of bug fixes and improvements, including new features to help you discover new apps and games on the Play Store and enhancements to the Play Store billing system. In addition, the May 2022 update introduces a new web-based device setup onboarding experience for supervised work accounts and the new Self Share feature for Nearby Share that we first spotted earlier this year.

Here are all the changes in the Google Play System Update for May 2022:

Critical Fixes [Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for account management and system management & diagnostics related services.

Account Management [Phone, Tablet] Migration of the existing device setup onboarding flow for supervised work accounts to a web based experience.

Device Connections [Auto, Phone, TV] Nearby Share now allows users to share content more seamlessly between their devices logged into the same account.

Google Play Store Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. Enhancements to Google Play Billing. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

Support [Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Design improvements to Google Help app.

System Management Updates to system management services that improve stability & performance.

Developer Services New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support ads, location services and utilities related developer services in their apps.



According to the support page, all the new Google Play Store improvements and features have started rolling out to users with v30.3 of the Google Play Store. The rest of the bug fixes and enhancements listed in the changelog above are rolling out with Google Play Services v22.15.

Source: Google System Updates support page