Google recently fixed an issue that prevented Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users from installing the latest Play System update. Although it's just been slightly over a week since Google's latest flagships received the October 2022 update, Google has already shared some of the changes coming in the Google Play System update for November 2022.

Google has updated its support page with a partial changelog for the November 2022 Google Play System update. It reveals that the latest update will include a change for supervised users that will allow them to make changes to the device clock if they don't have any time limit features enabled. Currently, Android prevents all supervised accounts from making changes to the device clock as it lets them easily bypass time restrictions. But this limitation will not apply to accounts with no time limits once the update rolls out to users.

In addition, the November 2022 Google Play System update will include a Google Wallet API update that will allow developers to "deep link to additional Google Wallet screens." For merchants, Google is also adding the ability to create the GPay button dynamically to customize it. You can check out the full changelog in the section below.

Account Management [Phone] Allow supervised users that do not have time limit features enabled to make changes to the device clock.

Google Play Store New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

Support [Phone] Updated users education experience for new Android features.

Wallet [Phone] Allows merchants to create the GPay button dynamically to customize it. [Phone] API update to allow deep links to additional Google Wallet screens.



The parental control tweak and Google Wallet changes will roll out with Google Play Services v44.22 starting today. Google will likely share more details about the Play System Update for November 2022 in the coming days. We'll let you know as soon as the company updates the changelog.

Source: Google Play System Updates support page