Google Play system update for October 2022 adds pending update reminder on Android TV, fixes bugs, and more

After rolling out the October 2022 Android security patches to the eligible Pixel smartphones earlier this week, Google has now started pushing a fresh new update for the Google Play system. The new release brings several Google Play Store improvements, some Android TV related enhancements, updated system management services, and more.

According to the updated support page, the Google Play system update for October 2022 brings along critical bug fixes for account management and diagnostics-related services for the Android TV platform. In addition, the update includes a plethora of optimizations for the download and installation routines for the Play Store. Last but not least, the release adds a dedicated reminder dialog for pending system updates on Android TV — probably in preparation for the upcoming Android 12 update for the original Chromecast with Google TV.

Here’s the full changelog for the Google Play system update for October 2022:

Critical Fixes [TV] Bug fixes for system management & diagnostics related services.

Google Play Store New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

System Management Updates to system management services that improve device performance, and network usage. [TV] A reminder dialog for pending system updates has been added.



Notably, Google has a tendency of releasing monthly Play system updates in batches. Don’t let the length of the current changelog disappoint you, as the company will probably add more new features in the coming weeks.

The changes corresponding to the Android TV platform and the system management services will roll out to users with Google Play services v40.22. The Play Store improvements and optimizations, on the other hand, will roll out with Google Play Store v32.5. The updates for these components should have begun rolling out as of June 6.

Source: Google System Updates support page