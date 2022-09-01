Google Kids Space receives a much-needed feature with the latest Google Play system update

Google has updated its Google Play system update support page to highlight all the changes included in the September 2022 release. The latest update brings a few Google Kids Space improvements, along with a host of Play Store optimizations and bug fixes.

With the latest release, users can hide recommended apps during the Google Kids Space onboarding process and install Google Kids Space on a tablet’s secondary user during device setup. The latter will make it easier for users to share their Android tablets with kids.

In addition, the September 2022 update brings improvements to account syncing and account recovery for Android Auto, phones, TVs, and Wear OS. Although not explicitly mentioned on the support page, these account syncing and account recovery improvements could include support for backing up Wear OS smartwatch data to make switching to a new phone a more seamless process.

Along with the aforementioned changes, the Google Play system update for September 2022 includes further improvements for the Play Store’s Play-as-you-download feature, optimizations for faster and more reliable download and installation, new features for the Play Pass and Play Points programs, and more. Check out the full changelog reproduced below for a complete list of the changes:

Account Management [Phone] Allows users to hide recommended apps during the Google Kids Space onboarding flow. [Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] Improvements to account syncing and account recovery. [Phone] Ability to install Google Kids Space on a tablet’s secondary user during device setup.

Google Play Store Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. Enhancements to Google Play Billing. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.



All the changes listed under the Account Management section in the section above will roll out with Google Play Services v35.22 starting today. The Google Play Store updates, on the other hand, will roll out with Google Play Store v31.1.

Source: Google Play system updates support page