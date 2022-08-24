Latest Play Store update addresses the Google Play system updates “Check for update” bug

Shortly after Google announced the Google Play system update for August 2022, several users reported a bug that made the Google Play system update “Check for update” page inaccessible. The issue was quite widespread, with reports spanning devices from various manufacturers, including Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, Nothing, and Motorola, running different versions of Android. Google now seems to have addressed this issue with a fresh Google Play Store update.

On Pixel devices, the Google Play system update option is part of the Security hub in the device settings. It shows the date for when your device received the last Google Play system update and tapping on it opens a “Check for update” page that lists the “Last checked for update” time, the current Android version, the date of the Google Play system update, and a “Check for update” button. On devices from other manufacturers, the Google Play system update option is listed under the security settings.

Due to the aforementioned bug, tapping on the Google Play system update option on Pixel devices did nothing and users could no longer access the “Check for update” page. On the other hand, the Google Play system update option completely disappeared from the security settings on devices from other manufacturers.

Google Play Store v31.9.20 fixes checking for Google Play system updates (via Mishaal Rahman) and it has now started rolling out to users. Following the update, users should be able to access the “Check for update” page again by tapping on the “Google Play system update” option in the Security hub on Pixel devices. The page should also be available on devices from other manufacturers following the update.

Google Play Store v31.9.20-21 is rolling out, and it fixes checking for Google Play System Updates! H/T @hirenvasani pic.twitter.com/0DXdcXq9C9 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 23, 2022

If you haven’t received the update on your device, you can download it from the link provided below and install it manually. Google has also started rolling out a newer version of the Play Store (v32.0.20), which also addresses the issue.

Download Google Play Store v31.9.20 || v32.0.20