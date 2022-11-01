In a month, Google will announce the best apps and games on Google Play for 2022 as part of its annual Best of Awards. The awards highlight the top apps and games across various categories, including a Users' Choice category that takes votes from users like you into account. If you'd like to play a part in selecting the best Users' Choice app and game on the Play Store this year, you can now cast your vote on the Play Store.

Starting today, you can vote for the Users' Choice best app and game for 2022 on the Play Store. To do so, simply head over to the Play Store, log into your Google Account, and select the Vote button on the new Users' Choice banner in the Games and Apps tabs. On the following page, vote for your favorite nominee by selecting the Vote button underneath its app icon. Here's a quick overview of the nominees for this year's Users' Choice app and game award:

Note: The nominees may differ based on your region.

Voting for the Users' Choice awards will continue for two weeks and Google will announce the winners on November 30, 2022.

Have you tried all the apps and games mentioned above? Which ones will you vote for this year's Users' Choice award? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Google