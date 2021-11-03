Google Play wants you to vote for the best app and game of 2021

When Google launched its app store under the name Android Market back in 2008, it had only 13 apps. But fast forward to 2021, and Google’s flagship app store is home to over 2.7 million apps, as per the latest data from Statista. It can be hard to find quality apps with so many apps flooding the app store and new apps being continuously added. That’s why each year Google holds Google Play Best of Awards, helping users discover new apps, games, books and giving exposure to developers and publishers. Well, it’s almost time for this year’s Google Best Awards as Google has opened up user voting for the best app and game of 2021.

Starting today, Google Play users can vote for the best app and best game of 2021. Voting will be open till November 17, and Google will announce the winners on November 30. Besides the best app and the best game of 2021, Google will also announce Best of Play awards which will include best apps and games across multiple categories picked by the Google Play editorial team.

“Until November 17, Google Play users will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite apps and games of the year. Winners of the Users’ Choice awards and the Best of 2021 picks from the Google Play editorial team, will be announced November 30,” said a Google spokesperson in an email.

Here are the nominees for the Best App of 2021:

And here are the nominees for the Best Games of 2021:

To vote for your favorite app and game, head over to the Play Users’ Choice Awards 2021 page.