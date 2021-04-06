Google Podcasts tests letting you personalize episode recommendations

Back in the day, Google Podcasts service used to be part of the Google Play Music app. However, in 2018, Google branched out the service as a standalone app — and even brought a basic desktop interface later down the road. The Google Podcasts is one of the best podcast apps out there, and for good reason. It’s free, has a simple, intuitive UI, and a vast library. And being a Google service, it also keeps getting features and new tricks from time to time. Late last year, the app gained support for subscribing to private podcasts by RSS feed. And now, the app is testing a new change that will help Google provide more personalized podcast recommendations.

As spotted by our Editor in Chief, Mishaal Rahman, and first uncovered by 9to5Google, Google Podcasts is testing a new “heart” button in the player UI. When tapped, it brings up a dialog to let you choose whether to “Show more like this,” “Show fewer like this,” “Block show from recommendations.”

When you tap the first option, the app will try to show “more episodes like this in your recommendations. “ Tapping the second (Thumbs down) option will tell the algorithm to recommend fewer episodes like that. Meanwhile, the third option will let users completely block a show from their recommendations.

Also, in Settings, there’s a new “More, less, & blocked shows” menu under the “Explore” category that will let you see what shows or episodes you’ve added to the list.

The ability to fine-tune show and episode recommendations has not yet widely rolled out in Google Podcasts for users. At the time of writing this, it wasn’t available on the Google Podcasts app v12.12.9.23 on my phone. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know when the feature starts rolling out for more Android users.