The Google Podcasts website now shows your “latest episodes” subscription feed

Over the last year, Google made some major changes to the Google Podcasts web experience in an attempt to get it at par with the service’s Android app. The Google Podcasts website first received a proper homepage back in February last year, which only showed users suggestions and trending shows. A few months down the line, the homepage received new categories, personalized suggestions, and a “Your subscriptions” carousel. However, the Google Podcasts website still lacks a couple of crucial features that are available on the Android app.

Thankfully, Google hasn’t slowed down its efforts to improve the web experience. The company is now rolling out a “Latest episodes” feed to the Google Podcasts website that lets you quickly browse through new episodes from your subscriptions.

According to a recent report from 9to5Google, the new “Latest episodes” subscription feed in the web client is identical to the one that appears within the Home tab on the Google Podcasts Android app. As you can see in the attached screenshot, the homepage now shows the new latest episodes feed right underneath the “Your subscriptions” carousel. The feed lists down all the latest episodes from your subscriptions, with the listing featuring the show art, publish time, title, and a brief show description. Each listing also features a play button underneath the description that notes the duration of the episode.

While it isn’t clear when this change rolled out, the report claims that it’s available widely. You should see the new Latest episodes subscription feed right on the homepage, instead of the Explore page, when you open Google Podcasts on the web. It’s worth noting that the change comes just weeks after Google rolled out another new feature in the Google Podcasts app on Android, which lets you subscribe to RSS feeds for private shows.