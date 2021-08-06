Google may soon bundle Play Pass with your Google One subscription

Google appears to be working on a new bundle that gives you access to Google One cloud storage and Google Play Pass with a single subscription. The bundle will be cheaper than if you subscribed to a Google One plan and Play Pass separately. For starters, Google Play Pass is a subscription service that offers apps and games without ads or in-app purchases for a fixed monthly/yearly fee. Meanwhile, Google One is a paid cloud service and includes perks like a VPN, premium photo editing features, and support from Google experts.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

Google One 1.109.387196819 recently rolled out on the Google Play Store, and it contains some new strings hinting at a bundle that combines Google One and Play Pass into a unified subscription.

<string name="play_pass_details_header_description">"Bundle two popular Google services into one simple subscription. %1$s. <br/> <br/>Just as sweet, you can share with up to 5 other people. Your subscription will auto-renew, and it's easy to cancel anytime."</string> <string name="play_pass_details_pass_description">"Play Pass offers hundreds of titles - from games that help you unwind to apps that power productivity. You'll also find a curated collection of family-friendly titles."</string> <string name="play_pass_details_storage_description">Get %1$s of storage for Photos, Drive, Gmail, and phone backup. Also enjoy extra Photos editing features, support from Google experts, and special offers.</string>

The bundle will offer 100GB of Google One cloud storage and the Play Pass subscription. However, users will be able to upgrade to the 200GB or 2TB bundle from Google One settings at a discounted price. You can’t go higher than 2TB though. If you want to subscribe to a 10TB, 20TB, or 30TB plan, you’ll need to first cancel your bundle and then separately subscribe to a Google One plan at a regular price.

<string name="faq_description_play_pass_higher_storage">"Yes - after subscribing to the 100 GB bundle, you can upgrade to the 200 GB or 2 TB bundle. You'll see the option to upgrade in Google One settings. <br/> <br/>If you upgrade, you will continue to receive %1$s%% off your bundle.</string> <string name="play_pass_get_more_title">Get more from Google - for less</string> <string name="play_pass_higher_storage">"To get more than 2 TB, you'll need to cancel your bundle, then subscribe to a separate Google One plan with 10 TB, 20 TB, or 30 TB"</string> <string name="play_pass_included">Play Pass included</string> <string name="play_pass_member_savings_title">Add Play Pass to your plan and save %1$s%%</string> <string name="play_pass_puzzles_and_more">Puzzles, podcasts, and more with Play Pass</string> <string name="play_pass_savings_title">Bundle Google One & Play Pass and save %1$s%%</string>

Google hasn’t yet announced the new Google One + Play Pass bundle. We’ll let you know once it goes live for users.