Google preps new “Your screen time” Digital Wellbeing widget

After announcing new widgets for Google Photos, Play Books, and YouTube Music last month, Google is now prepping a new Digital Wellbeing widget. The upcoming widget will let you easily keep track of your screen time on your home screen and even provide info about how much time you spent on your most frequently used apps.

A teardown of Digital Wellbeing v1.0.416751293.beta by our friends at 9to5Google has revealed key details about the upcoming “Your screen time” widget. Although the widget is not live in the latest beta release, the publication has managed to enable it manually and shared the following screenshots.

Screenshots: 9to5Google

As you can see, the “Your screen time” Digital Wellbeing widget gives you easy access to your screen time on your home screen. In the 2×1 configuration, the widget only shows your total screen time. But if you go for a larger size, it also shows the time you spent on the top three apps. It’s also worth noting that the widget supports Android 12’s wallpaper-based theming engine and changes colors based on your current wallpaper. Furthermore, it supports dark and light themes.

Screenshots: 9to5Google

Mishaal Rahman notes that while the widget is not live in the current beta release, it is indeed functional. This leads us to believe that it might start rolling out to users with the next beta release. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the “Your screen time” widget starts rolling out with a future update.

Thanks to Mishaal Rahman for the tip and additional screenshots!