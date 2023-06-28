Google has reportedly killed off its AR glasses project 'Iris' after spending years developing it. According to reports, the device would have looked like a pair of eyeglasses rather than a full-fledged headset, unlike the Apple Vision Pro that was unveiled earlier this month at WWDC 2023. In the future, Google is said to be planning to focus on developing AR software and services in collaboration with OEM partners like Samsung who would work on developing the hardware.

The report comes from Business Insider, which says Google canceled Project Iris sometime earlier this year following a series of setbacks, including multiple job cuts and the departure of Clay Bavor, the company's erstwhile chief of augmented and virtual reality. The report cites three different sources who confirmed the cancelation, although a Google spokesperson refused to issue an official statement on the matter.

Project Iris had been in development for several years, with the first reports about it surfacing in early 2022, when The Verge described it as resembling a pair of ski goggles. Google's AR/VR ambitions, however, go much further back than that, starting with the ill-fated Google Glass in 2013. The company then launched Daydream and Google Cardboard to bring VR to the mainstream, but those attempts didn't succeed either.

While Google has now thrown in the towel as far as AR/VR hardware is concerned, it isn't exiting the industry altogether. Instead, the company is now said to be working on an Android XR platform for Samsung's headset and a piece of software called 'micro XR' for glasses with the aim of making it into the "Android for AR." The latter is reportedly being tested on a platform codenamed 'Betty,' but there's no more information about it for now. It remains to be seen whether Google will be successful in replicating its smartphone success in the world of AR/VR, but given its track record in the sector, we wouldn't bet on it.