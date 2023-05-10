Google's Project Starline has been kicking around for a few years, as a project that could someday change the way we communicate with people across the world. It involves advanced hardware mixed with great software that takes video calls to a new level, making the participants appear as though they're right there in the room with you. While it used to be quite large, things have become more streamlined in the latest prototype update.

Google shared the new look during Google I/O 2023 through the company's blog, and from what we can see, the new iteration is quite a bit smaller than the previous model. The older prototype required a lot more hardware like infrared light emitters and special cameras, which made it balloon in size, requiring a full room where the equipment could be housed.

The system utilizes "advanced AI to build a photorealistic model of the person" which is then projected onto a light field display. This combination gives the projected image depth, creating a "lifelike image of the other person as if they were right in front of you." The effect is probably more pronounced when experienced in the flesh, but you can kind of see how it looks in the video provided.

While no doubt an amazing experience even in its early stages, the older setup wasn't ideal when it came to everyday use. With the latest prototype, the company is now leveraging new AI technology so that it can use standard cameras, making the footprint much smaller. Google states that this change is dramatic, with the prototype going from something the size of a "restaurant booth to a flat-screen TV".

While you can't go to the Google Store or your local Best Buy to purchase this hardware quite yet, we are getting closer, with the technology being used out in the field, with partners like Salesforce, T-Mobile and WeWork participating in an early access program. As of now there isn't a timeline of when this will be available to the public, but this latest iteration does provide hope that it could arrive sometime in the near future.