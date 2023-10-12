Key Takeaways Google is introducing new privacy controls, such as the ability to easily delete browsing data, to enhance user security and protect privacy online.

The dark web report, which helps detect if Gmail addresses have been exposed, will now be more accessible through the Google app on Android and iOS.

Google is making efforts to improve online safety for all users, partnering with U.S. Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency to educate people on best practices like MFA, strong passwords, and scam detection.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month has been celebrated in October for the past couple of decades in the United States. Big tech firms typically announce new security features for their software and hardware during this month as a way to increase awareness of the topic and also offer more ways to enhance security on your everyday devices. Google has now announced a bunch of capabilities that it is working on in order to protect your security and privacy in online environments.

In a blog post, Google has explained new privacy controls for some of its products. For starters, you will soon be able to efficiently delete the last 15 minutes of your browsing data by simply selecting the "Clear Browsing Data" option directly under the three-dot menu in Chrome.

In addition, Google is making it easier to access its dark web report by migrating it to the account menu in the Google app on Android, with the change coming soon to iOS too. This utility can be leveraged to see if your Gmail address has been exposed to the dark web, while also offering guidance about how you can protect yourself. Finally, you can now set Google Password Manager as your auto-fill credential provider for apps and services on your iOS device.

All of these changes follow some cybersecurity updates that Google updates recently made to protect customers against cyberattacks. This includes making passkeys the default option in personal Google accounts, integrating the Tensor G3 and Titan M2 security chip in the latest Pixel phones, and mandating new requirements for bulk senders.

That's not all, though. Google is also taking steps to improve user safety online regardless of whether you are using Google products or not. It has partnered with the U.S. Cyber and Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA) to educate people across the country on this topic by making videos on best practices like multifactor authentication (MFA), setting strong passwords, configuring password managers, and learning how to spot scams.